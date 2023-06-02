THE UCZ MY CHURCH IS A VERY INDISCIPLINE…Songs like Fimba upoke, Mwalimbika ku wire, Yesu Dununa reverse being sang in church and people are clapping- Walliey Mukena

THE UCZ is INDISCIPLINED

By Walliey Mukena

Songs like Fimba upoke, Mwalimbika ku wire, Yesu Dununa reverse being sang in church and people are clapping. The UCZ my church is a very indiscipline church that has no where it stands.

This is why this is the only church where youthss can rise with stones, lock the church and chase a reverand they dont want.

You cant bring circular trends in gospel music meant to be sang in a worship service.

Why should the church keep conforming to the pattern of the world. Ninshi fwe ba masambi tukabutukila kwisa?

Why should what belongs to ceaser be given to God?

This is where i love the Catholic church and the SDA. They stand their ground. They dont tolerate nonsense.

The only wrong thing in UCZ is ukupela ifumo. Someone can sing in church while smelling beer its okay here.

In a world that has lost it all, the church must stand its ground and remain the light of the world. The church must not be influenced by circula trends.

That was a very good song which was compromised by a phrase picked from a circular song