THE UN REPORT VINDICATES OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES- Nason Msoni

THE UN REPORT VINDICATES OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES



The Zambian opposition political parties have been vindicated by the recently released UN report.



We hope that the released UN report will now convince the UPND government to accept that the country’s democratic space is rapidly shrinking in Zambia. Needless to state that the UPND government should respect human rights.



The report clearly vindicates the various views and comments expressed by different stakeholders on the rapidly shrinking democratic space in the country.



We are in full agreement with the observations made by the UN experts that Zambia must immediately halt the downward spiral of infringements on the fundamental freedoms in the Country.



The UN report clearly indicates the UPND government and at the same time vindicates the views held by progressive Opposition political parties that the democratic space is fast shrinking.



The sustained culture of arbitrary arrests and detentions on charges of,unlawful assembly,hate speech and seditious practices against opposition political leaders and members and parliamentarians,human rights defenders and other activists should forthwith be halted.



It is shameful that such behaviour should be encouraged and tolerated in a democratic society.



In a nutshell, the UN should demand that the perpetrators responsible for committing these heinous crimes against humanity be sanctioned.



We think it is only fair and prudent that perpetrators of such heinous crimes be held accountable and brought to book.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All Peoples Congress (APC)