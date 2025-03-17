The United States has officially transferred deported Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador

USA deports dozens of Venezuelan gang members despite court order



The US has deported more than 200 alleged members of a Venezuelan gang to El Salvador by invoking a rarely used wartime law from the 18th century.





On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an order invoking the wartime Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to bypass normal immigration procedures and rapidly expel the migrants.





The order applied to all Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members who are over 14 and not naturalized US citizens or lawful permanent residents.



The wartime authority has only been invoked three times before — during the War of 1812, and World Wars I and II.





Late Saturday, a US district judge suspended the application of the law for 14 days. But by then, the Venezuelans were reportedly already on a flight to El Salvador. The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the decision.



