THE UPND ARE GOOD AT TALKING – KALABA

… and have lamentably failed to govern the country.

LUSAKA, TUESDAY, 15, APRI, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says the UPND Government is good at talking instead of delivering on the many promises they gave Zambians prior to the 2021 General elections.

Speaking when he featured on Power FM in Kabwe today, Mr. Kalaba said the UPND has lamentably failed to govern the nation and Zambians have been subjected to untold misery.

He said the CF party once it forms Government next year, it will prioritize alleviating the suffering of Zambians.

“Where is President Hichilema’s formula of reducing the cost of living. They promised cheap fuel by removing middle men but the price keeps going up. We have have no leadership in this country and these people in UPND are obsessed with making money,” Mr. Kalaba said.

“CF party will create policies that favors the youths when it comes to job creation. We will compel each ministry to have atleast 20 percent of youths in its workforce. This is aimed at enhancing job creation and empowering young people,” Mr. Kalaba said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba called for diversification of the energy sector inorder to end load shedding in the country.

He said there is need to build more Hydropower stations in the northern part of the country due to favorable rainfall patterns in the region.

