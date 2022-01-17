By Oliver Chisenga at Limulunga palace

INDUNA Inete of the Barotse Royal Establishment has hailed the UPND government for good leadership so far.

Speaking at Limulunga palace when King Libosi Imwiko welcomed Vice-President Mutale Nalumango at Limulunga palace, Induna Inete said the UPND was the Messiah after being neglected for a long time.

“The UPND government is our hope and Messiah. After so many years of being neglected, we hope for economic development in the new government. We are happy that you have promised to work on most roads including the Mongu – Limulunga road,” Induna Inete said.

“And we are excited that you are in this position and our expectations are very high.”

He also congratulated Vice-President Nalumango and the UPND on their electoral victory last August.

The Vice-President was in Western Province to drum support for the UPND candidate in the January 20 by-election in Liangati ward in Senanga.