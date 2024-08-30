PoliticsPFUPND The UPND govt must take seriously UN concerns on deteriorating infringement on fundamental freedom – LAZ August 30, 2024 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The UPND government must take seriously UN concerns on deteriorating infringement on fundamental freedom – LAZ
Useless Law Association of Zambia.
You live in Zambia, you have seen the Abrogation of the Rule of Law, the abuse of the Constitution, the erosion of the separation of Powers.
You daily see the charade which goes on in Nellie Mutti’s national assembly.
You see the Transactions Hakainde and his UPND government are performing on our Land, the Mines and other assets in total disregard of the constitution
You see the daily arresting of people for anything, call it hate speech or sedition, or tribal wars. The number of people detained in Zambia over flimsy cases in 3 years is more than the total number of arrests under previous presidents since 1964.
You see the shrinkage of democratic space where to mobilise an opposition party is a tall order.
You see the status of the media in Zambia.
You have seen Hakainde’s bye Elections… Kabwata, Kabushi and Kwacha bye Elections, and the many fake ward elections
Conducted in Zambia.
You have seen the removal of the Patriotic Front from the ballot of all bye Elections…the anhilation of the Patriotic front , using state machinery from 24th October 2023.
What haven’t you seen, useless Law Association of Zambia? Did you have to wait for the United Nations located in New York for you to see the Degeneration of Zambia into a fully blown dictatorship? Useless LAZ…