Growing Resentments In UPND:

‘The UPND-growing sense of resentment among the people at the grassroots’

Things are getting worse in UPND every day, and many grassroot party members are blaming the United Party for National Development (UPND) Leadership. While there are many factors contributing to the current situation, one of the biggest problems is that the UPND seems to have forgotten its grassroots supporters as evidenced in what the New Minister of Information said at one press briefing.

Instead of focusing on mobilization and empowering people who held the base of the party for many years, most UPND Leaders have been too busy enriching themselves and their cronies. This is evident in the way that many lucrative government contracts have been awarded to questionable companies that will not help the Party in any way.

This has led to a growing sense of resentment among the people at the grassroots, many of whom feel that they have been betrayed by the UPND. They see that the leaders they elected are living the high life while they struggle to make ends meet ( ✋️ ✋️ wait has been the only words they hear)

The UPND needs to remember that it is a party of the people. They need to focus on the needs of the grassroots and stop enriching themselves and their cronies. If they don’t, they will learn the hard way what happened to the Patriotic Front (PF).

The PF was also accused of being corrupt and out of touch with the people. This led to their defeat in the 2021 elections. The UPND should take heed of this warning and change their ways before it’s too late.

Barbrah Chama