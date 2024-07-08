The UPND is rottener than the PF: both are disastrously horrible and bad for Zambia- Azwell Banda

The UPND is rottener than the PF: both are disastrously horrible and bad for Zambia!

By Azwell Banda

Hakainde Hichilema’s Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri still boasts about his government’s reckless maize exports: Mtolo arrogantly says it is UPND policy to allow maize exports.

At the time the UPND actually subsidised the dismantling of our strategic maize reserves through exports, Mtolo Phiri boasted that Zambia had enough maize and was food secure. Situmbeko Musokotwane, UPND government Minister of Finance has said that maize in our strategic food reserves was sold to pay farmers who had sold maize to government, a view echoed by Mutale Nalumango, UPND government Vice-President. Charles Milupi, UPND minister in-charge of infrastructure development says Zambia does not have sufficient storage capacity to store maize in food reserves.

Together, all of them sing from the same page with their president, Hakainde Hichilema, in effectively blaming God for creating a drought behind which they are straining to hide their extreme incompetence at managing our national food security. Now, do all these extremely inflated political balloons belong to the same governing alliance of political parties? Do these dangerous political clowns serve in the same UPND government Cabinet? If they do, what exactly makes these extremely chaotic, unorganised, incoherent, lazy, and thoroughly incompetent cabinet ministers, Vice-President and narcissistic President believe that the majority of Zambians actually respect them, listen to them, and believe the false and contradictory statements they continue to make on a matter of life and death, the matter of our staple food and our national food security?

Hakainde Hichilema and his friends in his Cabinet have demonstrated extreme contempt in the ability of the majority of Zambians to think and separate sense from pure nonsense such as the blasphemous idea that it is God’s wish that we must now suffer seven years of famine and hunger. Talking such nonsense to a hungry national population which an extremely arrogant, ignorant, naive and incompetent government has deprived of its maize reserves through reckless and subsidised exports is raw cruelty bordering actually on Satanism. Who the hell do these political balloons in the UPND government think most Zambians are; morons, cretins, perhaps intellectual retards or political morons? The majority of Zambians, and many in the UPND, know and understand why Zambia today is in the grip of a historic famine: the UPND government, besides abandoning their many promises to lower the cost of living, recklessly actually gave subsidies to maize exporters and dismantled our strategic food reserves.

Hakainde Hichilema and his friends in his Cabinet have done the same to our mines: heavily subsidised mining through taxes while punishing Zambians by increasing taxes. The UPND government has recklessly, unconstitutionally and criminally parcelled out our key mines to their foreign friends, bypassing parliament. We now hear extremely reckless transactions in vast tracks of our land to Arabs and other Asian capitalists, imperialists and conmen. Hakainde Hichilema and his friends have grown in their arrogance and confidence: Hichilema now boasts that “he works hard” as does all his ministers, implying that the majority of Zambians are hungry and poor essentially because they are lazy.

It is very rare, extremely rare actually, that politicians, anywhere in the world, who would have collapsed a national currency, dismantled strategic food reserves, unconstitutionally and criminally sold off state stakes in strategic industries, are busy auctioning land to foreigners, have abandoned their election manifestos including about reducing the high cost of living, rapidly increased employment, fighting poverty and inequalities, promoting human rights, rule of law, defending multipartism, democracy and ending political thuggery and violence among many such things would resort to displays of extreme arrogance, insulting and extremely offensive attitudes and language, to citizens. Why is the UPND government provoking Zambians into violence? Most politicians in government when they know they have caused mass hunger would be humble, seeking forgiveness for their errors and actually motivating citizens to unite and fight hunger, as a united people. The UPND and its government instead resorted to buying politicians in the main parliamentary opposition party, the PF, abused parliament, ministries of home affairs and justice, the registrar and the police, to cripple the PF. As for State House staff, they are party cadres drawing huge government salaries while carrying out UPND party functions.

Meanwhile, rather than make peace with Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his PF, because they are the same – apart from their tribal and regional strongholds, Lungu and his PF and Hichilema and his UPND are from the same political womb, they are political twins – both rotten to the core, corrupt, parasitic on foreign capital, unconstitutional, criminal, and thoroughly undemocratic. Hichilema and the UPND have deliberately kept poking Lungu and his friends consistently, including through the police and expanded judiciary simply to harass Lungu, his family and friends, while hoping that they could kill two birds with one stone: weaken and eventually destroy Lungu and the PF while using their open political warfare against Lungu, his family and friends in the PF to keep Zambians busy talking about both their genuinely dirty politics as Hakainde Hichilema and his family and friends in the UPND loot the state, plunder our land and natural resources as they simultaneously sink Zambia deeper into the clutches of the US and its Western allies. All the while Hakainde Hichilema and his family and friends would be consolidating their economic and political power, in Zambia.

Interestingly, Hichilema and his friends in the UPND and its government, even as they have dumped their election promises to lower the cost of living and banned opposition rallies for almost three years now, among many evils, somehow believe that they are extremely popular and Hichilema is “loved” by Zambians. If this were true, the majority of Zambians would qualify to be “political sadomasochists”: people who derive political gratification, pleasure, from the self-infliction of political pain or humiliation on themselves by deliberately voting into government their worst tormentors and butchers!

On the other hand, Lungu and his friends in the PF and other opposition parties somehow believe that Zambians, having been immorally and treacherously betrayed by Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government, thus unleashing untold hunger, suffering including through extremely high prices of unavailable electricity and water, mass poverty and gross inequalities for the majority of Zambians; the majority of Zambians now are ready to return or put them, in government. Again, if this were actually true, the majority of Zambians would qualify to be “political sadomasochists”: a people who derive perverted political gratification, pleasure, from the self-infliction of political pain and humiliation on themselves by deliberately voting into government their worst tormentors and butchers.

Anyone who thinks that Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his PF have suddenly undergone some miraculous political transformation and become promoters of our multipartism, democracy, constitutionalism, rule of law, and have had a change of heart and love Zambians needs a proper psychiatrist: just watch how they will manage extremely dangerous political balloon Miles Sampa and his friends. Besides, what has happened to all those 10 or so PF presidential “hope fools” (sorry, I meant to say “hopefuls”)?

Edgar Chagwa Lungu is an “experienced politician” at torturing Zambians and he got his just reward for this: Zambians humiliatingly voted him and his political party out of government. He is one of the best graduates of our thoroughly rotten and impoverishing politics. The UPND took slightly more than 23 years in the opposition to learn our rotten politics: they paid dearly for all the time they were in the opposition. Now it is payback time, literally and figuratively. Hakainde Hichilema has in fact dubiously and horrifyingly said that Zambians should have voted the UPND into government earlier. Would the UPND then have been less cruel to the majority of Zambians than they are now, and less arrogant about it too? In three years the UPND has shown its rotten true colours including at debt contracting, and in cold dollars: they are worse than the PF, by far. Zambians have never been so hungry in our 60 years of “independence”.

UKA died in the womb, when it became clear it was a front for Lungu and the PF, used by Lungu to overcome political balloon Miles Sampa’s dangerous, treacherous, political prostitution games. What happens now to all the political parties and their leaders in UKA? Will they embrace Miles Sampa too, and “move on”? Is this morally right, democratic, and politically emancipatory to do? Well, they should look no further than the fate of the PF crop of presidential candidates: politically dead and buried.

At 60, it is time to think together as Zambians, very hard and very honestly, about our politics and political leaders. The decay and rot in our economy which has unleashed unprecedented suffering for the majority of Zambians is perfectly mirrored in our entire Zambian society and its politics: we have a rotten political culture and extremely mediocre, unpatriotic, selfish, greedy, lying and hypocritical politicians who lie to themselves that the majority of Zambians believe their fake promises to tackle our hardships. There is hope: we are dominated by a huge population of young people whose lives we shred every day. Many of these working class and poor rural youths are now beyond redemption as chronic unemployment, poverty, hunger and diseases have combined to turn them into criminals, and mental and suicide candidates. Ironically, this is the layer of Zambians most ready to respond to the urgent need and demand for us to overhaul our economic system and its rotten society, precisely because this layer is not “a stakeholder” in our current scheme of things in Zambia and it is the worst victim of our rotten politics and its collapsed economy.

Currently, these young people are politically abused by our rotten politicians in all political parties: they are useful to win elections and are dumped soon after, by all our political parties. This is Zambia’s true “revolutionary class”! Our urban economic, professional and academic elites correctly fear this class, and the violence it represents. And yet this class is a recipient of the economic, social and political violence of all our parasitic elites and their foreign masters. It is the mortal fear of how this largest layer of desperate Zambians whom Hichilema in opposition lied to and now insults everyday would behave after attending opposition rallies which has caused Hichilema to ban opposition rallies, for almost three years now. Soon, and very soon, enough will be enough, for this layer of Zambia’s “underclass”!

Send comments to: banda.azwell@gmail.com