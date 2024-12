The UPND Is Simply A Rebranded MMD While The True UPND Members Have Mostly Been Relegated To The Praise Singing Department- Hon Binwell Mpundu

Hon Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP



THE MMD FACTOR IN ZAMBIAN POLITICS.

I HAVE JUST REALISED THAT INFACT IN TERMS OF THOSE HOLDING INFLUENCIAL LEADERSHIP POSITIONS,THE UPND IS SIMPLY A REBRANDED MMD WHILE THE TRUE UPND MEMBERS HAVE MOSTLY BEEN RELEGATED TO THE PRAISE SINGING DEPARTMENT.

BA UPND HAVE BEEN VERY STRATEGIC FROM THE TIME THEY LOST POWER THAT IF YOU ARE NOT CAREFUL THEY CAN ACTUALLY TAKE OVER YOUR PARTY WHILE YOU ARE BUSY SURVINING OFF CRUMBS WHILE THEY ARE ENJOYING THE BEST PART OF THE CAKE.

NAME THOSE IN UPND TODAY WHO HAVE COME FROM MMD YOU SEE WHAT AM TALKING ABOUT.

LETS FACE IT,THEY HAVE LEARNT POLITICS AND HAVE BECOME SMARTER THAN ALL OF US.👏👏

THE LIST STARTS FROM THE VICE PRESIDENT TO THE POLITICAL ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT..NAME THE REST………