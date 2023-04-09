THE UPND IS WORSE THAN THE BRUTALITY IT FACED… let us get rid of UPND in 2026- Saboi Imboela



THE UPND IS WORSE THAN THE BRUTALITY IT FACED

I remember one bloody by election in Mulobezi, Western Province when PF were the ruling party and they brutalised us as UPND then in the opposition. We were in Mulobezi but the IG kept reporting wrong things in Lusaka and painting the victims the UPND as opposition black. I personally called Dr. Mmembe as owner of the Post Newspaper then to help out with reporting the truth to the public. He was very helpful and he sent his reporters to Western Province to see what really was going on. Only then did the public hear the truth. Thanks to the now Socialist Party President Dr. Mmembe.

So sad that as a ruling party, the UPND are now worse and doing what they experienced and more to other people. This is not right. There is no way Dr. Mmembe could have shot at UPND cadres. And even under attack he shot in the air to disperse the unruly crowd. Very professional of him. So now the victim is behind bars, sleeping on the floor in this cold. Ba mfwiti imwe ba UPND.

My conclusion is simply that Zambia, let us get rid of all these men leadership in 2026. These men are all the same and too bitter. This country needs a fresh start. Let is build a Zambia free of hate and vengeful hearts. We can do better than this and only them shall we develop. Ba shetani aba it’s too much.

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC