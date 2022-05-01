THE US MILITARY OFFICE IN LUSAKA WILL BRING TECHNOLOGY, TOURISM – MWEETWA

Larry Mweetwa says contrary to the assertions by the PF that the opening of a US Military office in Lusaka threatens the country’s peace, it will actually enhance the technology in the defense forces and military tourism.

Dr Mweetwa who boasts to have been trained by one of the most best Armies in the world says:

What USA is doing is to streamline objectives and have an office of security cooperation that has different objectives, mandate and scope from the usual military attaché goals.

We know the PF leader is a seasoned diplomat but he lacks understanding of military training. Some of us had a privilege of training with the best military armies on the planet 🌎. We know how Establishment of a USA Military base is most welcome, it will bring military technological transfer to Zambia and most importantly military tourism which has its own economic benefits.

While we appreciate the role of the opposition is to oppose government, but it’s not everything you oppose even in area you have basic or No knowledge at all.

We admonish his excellency Amb Mwamba to focus on rebranding PF which is sinking like a Titanic and seek apologise to the Zambian people for the trauma and Mental toucher his party and thugs brought to Our beautiful country.

We still have people scared of going to Soweto market thinking carders are still existing.