THE victory recorded by the UPND in the Mwansabombwe and Mapatizya by-elections shows that Zambians are happy with HH – Nalumango

ZAMBIANS ARE HAPPY WITH GOVT’S POLICIES – NALUMANGO



Vice President Mutale Nalumango says UPND’s victory in all the by elections that were held yesterday is a sign that Zambians are happy with the policies the of the government.



Speaking earlier today in Parliament during her question time, Mrs Nalumango said Zambians are showing appreciation by voting for UPND candidates.



She was responding to Clement Andeleki who wanted to know what the victories in question meant.



Mr Andeleki asked “we woke up this morning, in the Republic of Zambia, indicating that all the by elections have been won by the UPND. Madam vice president, the people of Katombola are asking, in terms of the policies of the new dawn, what does this mean.”



In her response, Mrs Nalumango said “that means the Zambian people are happy with the policies of this government and they appreciate. In their appreciation… is to vote for UPND candidates everywhere because they know they will be connected to the right government.”



“They have no time to start hunting when they have found the right thing. It is because UPND government is doing the right thing for the people of Zambia. They have continued to vote for UPND,” she said.