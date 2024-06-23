Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
Mwe Lesa what have we done to deserve this?
The Vietnamese Investor will deliver- Albert Halwampa
ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) director-general Albert Halwampa says the US$72 billion investment pledge by an investor from Vietnam will deliver and is according to permutation.
Halwampa says VietZam Diversified Development Corporation Limited, plan to invest US$72 billion in developing hi-tech agriculture and eco-tourism in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces.
Halwampa said that the firm’s Chairman and General Director, Van Trong Tuy, is a researcher targeting especially swampy areas around Lake Bangweulu to grow rice.
“His model is to invest US$12,000 per hectare and he is simply using permutations to say if he is given 1,000 hectares, he is going to invest US$12 million,” he said.
“If you pick six million hectares, it gives you US$72 billion. We started with a consultative meeting we had with the provincial administration and chiefs to see how we can start and a pilot immediately.”
Below is what the investor, Van Tuy has submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambia Development Agency.
INVESTORS DEMANDS;
- Six million hectares of land. The land should be converted and transferred into a 99-year titled lease, owned by Van Tuy’s special purpose vehicle, VietZam Diversified Development Corporation!
- No fees or land rate for 99 years.
- Exempted from import taxes for goods, machinery, equipment.
- VISA exemption for all foreign staff on the project.
- Citizenship to Chairman and others.
- No other rice to be grown in Zambia other than the project rice.
- Exempt from corporate and income taxes for 20 years.