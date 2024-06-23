The Vietnamese Investor will deliver- Albert Halwampa

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Mwe Lesa what have we done to deserve this?

ZAMBIA Development Agency (ZDA) director-general Albert Halwampa says the US$72 billion investment pledge by an investor from Vietnam will deliver and is according to permutation.

Halwampa says VietZam Diversified Development Corporation Limited, plan to invest US$72 billion in developing hi-tech agriculture and eco-tourism in Luapula, Northern and Muchinga provinces.

Halwampa said that the firm’s Chairman and General Director, Van Trong Tuy, is a researcher targeting especially swampy areas around Lake Bangweulu to grow rice.

“His model is to invest US$12,000 per hectare and he is simply using permutations to say if he is given 1,000 hectares, he is going to invest US$12 million,” he said.

“If you pick six million hectares, it gives you US$72 billion. We started with a consultative meeting we had with the provincial administration and chiefs to see how we can start and a pilot immediately.”

Below is what the investor, Van Tuy has submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambia Development Agency.

INVESTORS DEMANDS;

  1. Six million hectares of land. The land should be converted and transferred into a 99-year titled lease, owned by Van Tuy’s special purpose vehicle, VietZam Diversified Development Corporation!
  2. No fees or land rate for 99 years.
  3. Exempted from import taxes for goods, machinery, equipment.
  4. VISA exemption for all foreign staff on the project.
  5. Citizenship to Chairman and others.
  6. No other rice to be grown in Zambia other than the project rice.
  7. Exempt from corporate and income taxes for 20 years.

