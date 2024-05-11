PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/05/2024

THE WARNING BY THE POLICE TO FORMER PRESIDENT MR ECL IS TIMELY:

In a democratic state like Zambia, all citizens enjoy their full potential for human rights including the right to movement.

In a democratic state like Zambia, all citizens are free to associate with others without any hindrance.

The former Head of state Mr ECL is a Zambian living in a democratic state that upholds the rule of law and the full respect for Human rights as enshrined in the Zambian constitution.

That said however, there must be a difference between the former head of state in his personal capacity visiting, traveling around even as a family and him as former head of state visiting, traveling around with a battalion of carders, his national( PF) management team.

The former head of state knows very well that anything that goes beyond his personal or family travelling is tagged political visit and this is tantamount to public gathering, this is where the difference lies.

The walk he had on 9th May 2024 was political going by who he was travelling with and what his own man Mr Nakachinda said in reaction to the warning from the Zambia police.

I want to appeal to the former head of state not to challenge the law because as a lawyer himself, he understands the public order act which he religiously used during his tenure.

Let us uphold the unity that we are currently enjoying. We have one zambia one nation to build together

Issued by

Dr NOEL CHISEBE

GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST.