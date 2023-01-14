THE WEST GIVE US CONDOMS AND OTHER SMALL THINGS …but China gives us infrastructure while Russia provides fertilizer- LUSAMBO

THE WEST GIVE US CONDOMS AND OTHER SMALL THINGS – LUSAMBO
…but #China gives us infrastructure while #Russia provides fertilizer
Lusaka, Saturday, January 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )
Former Kabushi Lawmaker Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo says while the West is giving Zambia condoms and other small things, China and Russia have given the country infrastructure and fertilizer among other things.
As the country is grappling with the high cost of living, Hon Lusambo says the answers to the country’s economic challenges are in Russia and China.
He said Zambia’s best friends are the two countries and not the West.
The former lawmaker however called on President Hakainde Hichilema to visit the two countries for the sake of the country’s development.
He stressed the need for the visit to Russia and China to be treated as a matter of emergency.
“We know the West has been giving us condoms and small things but China has been giving us infrastructure while Russia has been giving us fertilizer,” he said.
“We are basing on the things we have seen. We are asking the President sir, go to China. The answers for Kabushi , for Munali are in China. We have infrastructure because of the Chinese.
Hon Lusambo said when Zambia asks China to construct a health post in Chongwe, the Chinese government understands.
He added that the country needs fertilizer more than it needs the condoms.
Hon Lusambo said President Hichilema should make a decision “today” and go to China.
This is what happens when one is an ingrate, you demean the contributions of others. The USA is seriously supporting ART in Zambian Healthcare and what does Bowman do? Insult their contributions. The Western countries Bowman is insulting are supporting us to the HILT. we know you are pro communist but please keep your bias to yourself. Respec!
Be truthful Mr Bulldozer, China gives you loans for infrastructure, the very infrastructure you were over inflating in order to steal and feed your corruption. The west had funded most of your medication, your social cash transfer and your sanitation programmes running into hundreds of millions of dollars mainly for free, so how can you compare the two? Be grateful.
Don’t play one against the other. The smart thing is to spread our options and engage both rather than be deceitful.
I can understand why you are keen on the Chinese, it was the source of your wealth.