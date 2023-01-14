THE WEST GIVE US CONDOMS AND OTHER SMALL THINGS …but China gives us infrastructure while Russia provides fertilizer- LUSAMBO

THE WEST GIVE US CONDOMS AND OTHER SMALL THINGS – LUSAMBO

…but #China gives us infrastructure while #Russia provides fertilizer

Lusaka, Saturday, January 14, 2023 ( Smart Eagles )

Former Kabushi Lawmaker Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo says while the West is giving Zambia condoms and other small things, China and Russia have given the country infrastructure and fertilizer among other things.

As the country is grappling with the high cost of living, Hon Lusambo says the answers to the country’s economic challenges are in Russia and China.

He said Zambia’s best friends are the two countries and not the West.

The former lawmaker however called on President Hakainde Hichilema to visit the two countries for the sake of the country’s development.

He stressed the need for the visit to Russia and China to be treated as a matter of emergency.

“We know the West has been giving us condoms and small things but China has been giving us infrastructure while Russia has been giving us fertilizer,” he said.

“We are basing on the things we have seen. We are asking the President sir, go to China. The answers for Kabushi , for Munali are in China. We have infrastructure because of the Chinese.

Hon Lusambo said when Zambia asks China to construct a health post in Chongwe, the Chinese government understands.

He added that the country needs fertilizer more than it needs the condoms.

Hon Lusambo said President Hichilema should make a decision “today” and go to China.