The West want to install a puppet in Zimbabwe in the August elections through Nelson Chamisa- Bowman Lusambo

Hon. Bowman Lusambo



Solidarity message to Comrade Mbalula and ZANU-PF

As Pan-Africanist, we take note of the statement issued by ANC Secretary General Comrade Fikile Mbalula that the West want to install a puppet in Zimbabwe in the August elections through Nelson Chamisa. The statement is important as it reaffirms our firm belief that the entire SADC must take interest in the affairs of Zimbabwe.

The stance by the ANC should be supported by all well meaning Africans. We therefore condemn attacks by some elements directed at Comrade Mbalula for calling out Chamisa.

We have consistently stated that Zimbabwe is in safer hands under Comrade E.D Mnangangwa than surrendering it to western stooges. Our main interest is ensuring that Zimbabwe is restored its former glory as a regional food basket and industrial powerhouse.

As Zimbabwe votes this August, we wish to appeal to our comrades that they should not lose sight of what is important for the nation, protection of national interest.

Issued by: Hon Bowman Lusambo, former Lusaka Province Minister and Member of the PF Central Committee