THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHILE JAY JAY BANDA IS BEING SLAUGHTERED SLOWLY- Silavwe Jackson

THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHILE JAY JAY BANDA IS BEING SLAUGHTERED SLOWLY



PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release



GPZ president implores President Hakainde Hichilema to preserve the life of Petauke Central law maker Emmanuel J J Banda



2rd August 2024,



WE THE GOLDEN party of Zambia (GPZ ) request President Hakainde Hichilema to just release Petauke Central member of Parliament Mr Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda immediately without further delays.



We respectfully urge President Hichilema to consider the immediate release of Mr Emmanuel J Banda on not only humanitarian grounds but also because the matter he is being held for in detaination was ably dealt with by the courts law and was disposed off



It is not worth it anymore to continue holding the Petauke Central member of Parliament in detaination when when the court disposed off the matter.



As a party we are Concerned with the health of Mr Banda especially with news that his leg has to be cut off.



“Reopening cases the courts have already pronounced judgement on just to keep him in jail is a miscarriage of justice”



The health and well-being of Mr Banda should be prioritized as such we believe that releasing him will allow him to receive the necessary medical attention.



As a party , We hope that the President will exercise compassion and release Mr Banda so that to he receives proper care and treatment.”



Mr President, This ugly thing to continue holding him (Mr Banda) has gone too far as such we request that without fail put his health as a priority, we are talking of life which can nit be reversed.



Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson,

Golden party of Zambia

(GPZ) President.

Member of the UKA alliance.