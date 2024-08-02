THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHILE JAY JAY BANDA IS BEING SLAUGHTERED SLOWLY
PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release
GPZ president implores President Hakainde Hichilema to preserve the life of Petauke Central law maker Emmanuel J J Banda
2rd August 2024,
WE THE GOLDEN party of Zambia (GPZ ) request President Hakainde Hichilema to just release Petauke Central member of Parliament Mr Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda immediately without further delays.
We respectfully urge President Hichilema to consider the immediate release of Mr Emmanuel J Banda on not only humanitarian grounds but also because the matter he is being held for in detaination was ably dealt with by the courts law and was disposed off
It is not worth it anymore to continue holding the Petauke Central member of Parliament in detaination when when the court disposed off the matter.
As a party we are Concerned with the health of Mr Banda especially with news that his leg has to be cut off.
“Reopening cases the courts have already pronounced judgement on just to keep him in jail is a miscarriage of justice”
The health and well-being of Mr Banda should be prioritized as such we believe that releasing him will allow him to receive the necessary medical attention.
As a party , We hope that the President will exercise compassion and release Mr Banda so that to he receives proper care and treatment.”
Mr President, This ugly thing to continue holding him (Mr Banda) has gone too far as such we request that without fail put his health as a priority, we are talking of life which can nit be reversed.
Issued by:
Silavwe Jackson,
Golden party of Zambia
(GPZ) President.
Member of the UKA alliance.
THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHILE JAY JAY BANDA IS BEING SLAUGHTERED SLOWLY- Silavwe Jackson
THE WORLD IS WATCHING WHILE JAY JAY BANDA IS BEING SLAUGHTERED SLOWLY
Silvwe yes the world is watching. As the world watched when JJ urinated on a fellow human being.
Remember as you make these closet statments. “What goes around comes around”….
Jay jay a son of a Chief thought he was untouchable. Coming from a Royal household Jay jay’s behaviour should have been exemplary insead he abused others. I wonder what that says about Chief Mumbi?
While the Politicans parot his release we are a country of laws. And the Justice is blind to status.
If that is the kind of President you will be Silavwe. You are no different from being a dictator
Why is HH the law and where was the world when JJ Band was beating up the policy and ureating in someone’s month?
Ba Jade, when Mr. Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda yrunted in the Post Newspaper journalist’s mouth and raided the Lusaka Central Police station, Mr. Lungu the then Republican President ordered that he should not be punished.
This is why you are seeing this finger pointing at HH by the opposition. Presumably, when they are voted into power (God forbid), that is how they will be running the country. The President will be in charge of all the arrests and prosecutions.
Jade, HH is the law because he is the one who pronounced that umulandu taubola in order to have JJ arrested due to his Staff involvement in his abdication. The fear to release him is because he knows too about the State house involvement in his abduction and they would rather he dies in prison. Musonda
Do you Guys really have it up there, or is it just full of ignorance
How can anyone, even a sitting president arrest someone and put him in jail
The merits of the matters call for the law to take it’s course.