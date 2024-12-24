The writing is on the wall

Mongu police need reinforcement



We have repeatedly made several calls to make changes & beef up our police but our appeals & requests have either been ignored or fallen on completely deaf ears to a point where we have been challenged on how much we know on matters of security & labelled as disgruntled persons.





The attack of a police officer at a police post at a medical facility in Mongu is a clarion call for reinforcement & change in the manner that our police & security personnel operate. This is not the first time a police officer is being attacked whilst on duty in Mongu. We actually had one that was even killed right in the police Camp.





It is not the first time we are being troubled with crimes of such a nature as a Province & as a country & we can only learn from the past & from others on how they managed to combat crime. We also request for answers from our ballistics experts to give us a clue on who are the possible perpetrators so that we should have an idea of who to look out for.





The case of crime in Chingola in 1999 where there was a joint operation where forces combined in a mission dubbed “operation restore Confidence” is one very interesting case. The Mailoni Brothers case was another that called for other security wings to team up with police & eventually the whole operation was taken over by the defense force. The above mentioned cases all recorded success.





We appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema the Commander in Chief of the Armed & defence force to order & deploy his troops to restore Confidence In Mongu.



Ikafa Musilizo