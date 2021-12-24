THE ZAMBIA ASSOCIATION OF STREET VENDORS MUST BE DISBANDED

Street Vending is illegal in this country.

So how can you have an association that represents something that is illegal? The answer is very simple. The Street Vendor’s Association was created by CADRES.

During the time of the NPF [ The Notorious Patriotic Front ] the street vendors association would collect money from the street vendors and they made alot of money, most of which was unaccounted for.💰

It is NOT in the interest of the association to promote Markets, because it means the association would become irrelevant. Imagine if all street vendors returned to the Markets…what would be the purpose of The STREET VENDORS ASSOCIATION?

The Street Vendor’s Association is a branch of the NPF [ Notorious Patriotic Front] and now it is threatening the Minister Of Local Government, Hon Gary Nkombo. What kind of nonsense is that?

We urge the Minister Of Local Government to stand firm and make sure that our people trade in the markets, where they have shelter, clean water, access to toilets and they pay their fare share to the local authority.

SMLtv