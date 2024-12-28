The Zambia National Team aka The Copper Queens presents a moral dilemma for Zambia.
The first dilemma is, homosexuality is illegal in Zambia. But it is an open secret that the majority of our copper queens players are lesbians, and in lesbian relationships.
Should the country pretend not to see the flourishing lesbian relationships and allow the team to continue flourishing or do something about it, and risk destroying the team or even losing these players to countries that allow ATM pa ATM aka devu pa devu?
The second dilemma is, these girls are role models to many young girls, if the country decides to bury its head in the sand, like the proverbial bo Ostrich, it will be tantamount to promoting and legalizing lesbianism.
As a result, women’s soccer will be viewed as a sport for lesbians, and parents will discourage young girls from becoming soccer players for fear of them becoming lesbians.
It will be interesting how we will handle this as a country.
Yona Musukwa
Give it a rest.
Leave the girls alone. What they do in private is their own business.
Ask Nawakwi, she will tell you that there are many gay people even mixing freely with our leaders.
Uja ni gay, uyu ni gay, as Nawakwi has told us.
Even most praise singers that blog here are gay, like FCB and that moron that pats himself on his back. You can tell easily. We do not harass them, so leave our girls alone.
Before you dismiss the class Teacher nifunseko. Nga evidence ilikuti? Ndaba this age of social media is full of true rumours!
When we state that same sex is a crime. No matter how talented you are. Its a crime. Lets not bend laws or rules to suit situations or personalaities.
We are caging prominent people like GBM, Lusambo and others. We seeking that Tasila, Jay jay, Tayali and Kaiza Zulu to have their day in court, why its the law. Lungu is barred from standing. Its the law. Its not a moral delema its the law. The want practice such sexual practices, live amd play for countries that allow those practices.
Lets not compromise our morals, values, beliefs and legal statues for short term glories or individuals. It simply means you will dance to anything like a parent who knowingly allows their child to have a relationship based on monetary gain. When your child is abused, how will you put a stop to the abuse?
Lets learn as individuals, communities and a nation learn to make a stand for someone, otherwise “kwalola mwela” we will go. This goes for our leaders.
Our opposition have no serious following apart from misguided hangers on. They make noise but if given “umupando” what will they do? None of them has a credible plan to address the issues that plague our nation. If the opposition was a man, would let your daughter marry such an individual? Would allow your daughter to wallow and suffer with a misguided person? So with our laws and the articles so called moral delema.
To our young people….there so many countries that allow the practice, descretely leave and seek assylum in those countries. If you have talent or skill they will take you. But if have nothing of value to add to that society they may say no to your petition. Then what?
Stay in Zambia and put those sexual urges away as they will get you in trouble. Its the law. As simple as that.
