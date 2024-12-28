The Zambia National Team aka The Copper Queens presents a moral dilemma for Zambia.



The first dilemma is, homosexuality is illegal in Zambia. But it is an open secret that the majority of our copper queens players are lesbians, and in lesbian relationships.





Should the country pretend not to see the flourishing lesbian relationships and allow the team to continue flourishing or do something about it, and risk destroying the team or even losing these players to countries that allow ATM pa ATM aka devu pa devu?





The second dilemma is, these girls are role models to many young girls, if the country decides to bury its head in the sand, like the proverbial bo Ostrich, it will be tantamount to promoting and legalizing lesbianism.





As a result, women’s soccer will be viewed as a sport for lesbians, and parents will discourage young girls from becoming soccer players for fear of them becoming lesbians.





It will be interesting how we will handle this as a country.



Class Dismissed!



Yona Musukwa