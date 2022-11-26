The Zambian Police have charged and arrested two suspects for unlawful assault of a police officer in uniform.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale identified as Monday Kapobe aged 40 of Garden Compound and Trust Musonda aged 27 of Mandevu compound in Lusaka was visibly picking a fight with a police in uniform on a video making rounds on social media.

The two suspects, driver and conductor respectively, are alleged to have assaulted a Traffic Police Officer who was on duty at the junctions of Freedom way and Kalambo road in Lusaka’s Central Business District (CBD).

The incident happened yesterday 24 November 2022 at around 09:20 hours.

Mr. Mwale says preliminary investigations indicate that the Traffic Police officer in company of other officers were doing motorized patrols in the CBD when they observed a Toyota Haice minibus registration number ABV 2328 was picking passengers at non designated but stops along Freedom way.

The bus was intercepted and impounded a situation that influenced the outburst of anger of the suspects to be physical with the officer.

Along the way to the Police Station near Zambia Revenue Authority offices, the minibus driver decided to disobey the officer’s directives and drove towards Lumumba bus station.

Upon noticing that the minibus driver was going in another direction the officer who was on board of the impounded minibus managed to pull the steering wheel to the left side of the road where the vehicle eventually parked.

The driver switched off the engine and mobilsed some ‘co-boys’ who now started harassing the officer.

The officer was only rescued by his fellow Traffic officers who rushed to the scene.

Currently the police has confirmed that the suspects are in Police Custody and will appear in court on Monday, November 28, 2022.

