The ZAMMSA SAGA



Oscar Chavula wrote;



Incompetence is a terrible thing!



Now they have failed to reinstate the innocent man they suspended in fanfare after discovering that the problem was a Minister who couldn’t read MAIL let along her name backwards.



A grossly incompetent Minister came to the Media Show boating about the marooned containers of Medicines at a private yard, We saw the drama unfold as if there was real sabotage and yet it was her inability to read mail and entrenched insecurity stemming from not knowing where her power starts and ends.



After the treasury gave permission in December 2023 for ZAMMSAs to get the 8% operation funding, she went ballistic and canceled the request because she didn’t feel consulted and yet the entire request was right before her as line Minister.



She caused the circus but was shielded from the embarrassing ordeal and yet they blamed it on the Zammsa DG, the board swallowed her ranting and public perfomances hook line and sinker when they fully new the cause of the problems at ZAMMSA (erratic or NO funding), a shameful disposition by people who should stand up to such bullies who destroy systems because they can shout the loudest.



The New Minister has gone on to ask the Treasury for the same thing she canceled after they approved it in December sighting lack of consultation to help alleviate the funding gap which caused the problem in the first place.



The next Ministry to have drama is the Ministry of Lands. We shall continue to watch the circus!



As the Mantra goes, she can’t be fired because she is popular on the ground… which ground?