There are 23 female members of parliament, inclusive Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, in the House

1. Central Province – Princess Kasune (Keembe UPND), Chushi Kasanda (Chisamba UPND) and Chrizoster Halwiindi Phiri (Kabwe Central UPND)

2. Lusaka Province – Sylvia Masebo (Chongwe UPND), Tasila Lungu (Chawama PF), Sheal Mulyata (Rufunsa UPND) and Mirriam Chonya Chinyama (Kafue UPND)

3. Luapula – Jean Chisenga (Mambilima PF), Julien Nyemba (Chifunabuli PF) and Given Katuta (Chienge independent)

4. Western Province – Sibeso Sefulo Kakoma (Mwandi UPND)

5. Southern Province – Jacqueline Sabao (Chikankata UPND) and Emeldah Munashabantu (Mapatizya UPND)

6. Northern Province – Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central PF)

7. Eastern Province – Melesiana Phiri (Milanzi PF) and Brenda Nyirenda (Lundazi Central PF) and

8. North-Western Province – Brenda Mwika Tambatamba (Kasempa UPND)

9. Copperbelt Province – Kampamba Mulenga (Kalulushi PF)

10. Muchinga Province – Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe PF) and Majory Nakaponda (Isoka PF)
Two nominated ones (Doreen Mwamba and Mutinta Mazoka) plus Vice-President Mutale Nalumango (All UPND)

UPND: 13
PF: nine
Independent: one

1 COMMENT

  1. Area of concern is the Cabinet,not total members of female MPs in the house(National Assembly).The total members of females in the Cabinet is far too low compared to males.

