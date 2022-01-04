There are 23 female members of parliament, inclusive Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, in the House

1. Central Province – Princess Kasune (Keembe UPND), Chushi Kasanda (Chisamba UPND) and Chrizoster Halwiindi Phiri (Kabwe Central UPND)

2. Lusaka Province – Sylvia Masebo (Chongwe UPND), Tasila Lungu (Chawama PF), Sheal Mulyata (Rufunsa UPND) and Mirriam Chonya Chinyama (Kafue UPND)

3. Luapula – Jean Chisenga (Mambilima PF), Julien Nyemba (Chifunabuli PF) and Given Katuta (Chienge independent)

4. Western Province – Sibeso Sefulo Kakoma (Mwandi UPND)

5. Southern Province – Jacqueline Sabao (Chikankata UPND) and Emeldah Munashabantu (Mapatizya UPND)

6. Northern Province – Sibongile Mwamba (Kasama Central PF)

7. Eastern Province – Melesiana Phiri (Milanzi PF) and Brenda Nyirenda (Lundazi Central PF) and

8. North-Western Province – Brenda Mwika Tambatamba (Kasempa UPND)

9. Copperbelt Province – Kampamba Mulenga (Kalulushi PF)

10. Muchinga Province – Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe PF) and Majory Nakaponda (Isoka PF)

Two nominated ones (Doreen Mwamba and Mutinta Mazoka) plus Vice-President Mutale Nalumango (All UPND)

UPND: 13

PF: nine

Independent: one