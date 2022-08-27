Chilufya Tayali



THERE ARE A LOT OF TEACHERS WHO ARE NOT ON PAYROLL, SO I CAN’T PRAISE THIS DISASTER GOVT FULL OF CORRUPTION, NEPOTISM AND REGIONALISM

Mu Diaspora namuwama but I am receiving so many texts of provocation form praise singers (I think they miss me) and complaints poor teachers who were taken in before the disaster Govt came in.

Honestly, you are bragging that I should join the praise team because some of the newly recruited have started getting paid, but that #PUNKANOMICS.

How do you start paying the new ones before you consider the old ones who are even working, bushe muli amano umo?

This is the discrimination and over politicising of things of this Govt. To them (UPND), those who were employed by PF are not Zambians, so they should suffer.

This Govt always does things for their political benefits other than national service.

Those people have been crying for long but they are being discriminated against, #why?

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!