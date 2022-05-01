There are falsehoods that albinos’ body parts bring good luck or attract wealth

Albinism Foundation of Zambia has started engaging witchdoctors in the fight against ritual attacks on persons with albinism to curb myths that albinos’ body parts can be used to attract wealth or good luck.

Foundation president John Chiti believes ritual attacks on persons with albinism are as a result of falsehoods that albinos’ body parts bring good luck or attract wealth.

“It is falsehoods from some witchdoctors out there that body parts of persons with albinism attract wealth or good luck. Persons living with albinism are not different from any other. It is unfortunate that people with the condition are living in fear- Zambia Daily Mail