There are two PF Ministers whose style, in office, I wish others would emulate- Laura Miti

There are two PF Ministers whose style, in office, I wish others would emulate. Actually, I wish they would return to high office in one way or another.

Vincent Mwale and Wilbur Simuusa.

These two always displayed indepth understanding of the portfolios they oversaw, and did little to to no politicking. They gave intelligent informative interviews and exuded respect for their audience.

It’s sad that our political divisions mean we lose individuals with so much to offer the country.

Interestingly, our party system does not seem to have a problem facilitating the less competent and more unsavoury politicians, and other functionaries, to be in every government.

Heneway!

By Laura Miti