THERE is a plot to have me arrested by the new dawn administration because I thwart all their plans, lawyer Tutwa Ngulube has said.

Mr Ngulube who is also former Kabwe Central Member of Parliament said he has information that he would be picked any day from now by the police and other investigative wings because of his zero tolerance to intimidation and other machinations set in motion by the UPND.

He said serious instructions from high officials had been given for his arrest and that it was just a matter of time for it to be set in motion.

“There is serious persecution most especially those thought to be closely affiliated to the Patriotic Front because they think they are political opponents who need to be annihilated,” Mr Ngulube said.

He said the UPND were using mafia tactics to deal with their political opponents but that this would not silence them.

“I can confirm that there is a plan to have me locked up but one thing I can tell you is that I’m not intimidated in any way and I will just wait for them to come and pick me up,” he said.

Mr Ngulube said that even if they employed such tactics justice would prevail despite being afflicted by the ruling party.

He said the biggest problem was that he was representing people that were on the top of the list the UPND wanted to fix but that he was ready to take them on head on.

Mr Ngulube said the PF was ready for anything and that they understood issues because they were once in government and now in opposition. Mr Ngulube said that the people in authority needed to know that he would not be moved even if they implored mafia tactics.

-Daily Nation