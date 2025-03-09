THERE IS CURRENTLY NO DEMAND TO AMEND THE CONSTITUTION – HON CHISANGA TELLS HH



……..says Constitutional Amendment should be stakeholder driven and not by politicians.



Lusaka…….Sunday, March 9, 2025 [Smart Eagles ]



Lukashya Member of Parliament Hon George Chisanga says there is no demand from stakeholders to amend the Constitution.





Speaking during a media engagement, Hon Chisanga said the window period for such a serious undertaking before 2026 General Elections has passed.



Hon Chisanga said Constitution making is not a political endeavor but a national agenda but the way the UPND are trying to force it shows that it will not be a stakeholder driven process.





He said the country has bigger problems such as being ranked the sixth most impoverished country by the World Bank and the cutting of aid by US President Donald Trump than insisting on amending the constitution



He said there is now a scenario where the President would like to drive the process and wants everybody to join him.





Hon Chisanga said a Politician is a most dangerous person to drive the Constitutional making process because they look at themselves as opposed to the nation.





“I do not know what they want to achieve by amending the constitution within the next one year, when the President himself said we are on our own. Trump has pulled the plug. We have no assistance from the states. These are the bigger problems we have. We are coming from an era of dealing with droughts…our priorities must be set right.



Twice the President has come to the house, the first time he came, he said we need to deal with the issue of the Constitution because there are Lacunas whereby a person who is in office can remain in Office for seven to ten years without an election. There was a backlash.





Months later the President comes back to the Constitution still justifying it differently by saying we are now going to deal with the Constitution because we have to return members of Parliament back to chamber at council and also we have to do delimitation,” he said





Hon Chisanga said the debate for constitutional amendment is futuristic and not a subject of a speech like the one the President took to Parliament.



“There are programmes that you need to put in place, that protects the process of constitution making. When the UPND came into power, there was no programme for Constitutional Amendment that they would want to put in place to amend the Constitution. We probably started hearing about it last year when they were talking about low hanging fruits and non controversial clauses to be amended.





“It is because the handlers are misinforming the President, instead of speaking to us about what they have done, he is talking to us about what they intend to achieve……,You can’t bring the whole country to discuss the constitution simply because you want MPs to return to Council chamber or to do delimitation…………. Act Number 2 of 2016 is the one that regulated the last election, and you can imagine under it a political party that was not in power won,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Chisanga said the 2016 Constitution amendment was the most progressive to be undertaken since independence.





“When we wanted to clean it up via Bill 10, they shot it down……The kind of programmes that the UPND want to set by amending the constitution falls far less than the threshold that was set by Bill 10,” Hon Chisanga said.