THERE IS CURRENTLY NO POLICE NOTIFICATION FOR A TONSE ALLIANCE RALLY IN MANDEVU PLUS EDGAR LUNGU IS ATTENDING MEDICATION IN SOUTH AFRICA





PF propagandists have publicised what they call a mega political rally this weekend in Mandevu to be addressed by Former President Edgar Lungu.





Truth is this is another pure lie because there’s no police notification that was filed for such a rally.



Besides, the PF are actually mocking Edgar Lungu who is currently battling with poor health in South Africa where he undergoing medication.





These propagandists want to take advantage of the presence of the UN Human Rights team and want to claim they were denied a police permit. They also want the police to foolishly move into Mandevu and claim brutality.





We challenge them to produce the police notification for the same rally.