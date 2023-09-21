There is bl ood flowing in his coffin” Eye witness present at Mohbad’s exhumation reveals

The body of Nigerian singer Mohbad has been exhumed, just eight days after his burial. This unsettling development comes after a loud clamoring by Nigerians for an autopsy to be performed to determine the cause of his death. An eye witness has given an account of the body exhumation process

He revealed that bl ood was found in Mohbad’s coffin sparking a lot of questions and raising disturbing possibilities.

While the wishes of those who clamored for the truth have been granted, the disturbing discovery of bl ood inside the coffin has only deepened the mystery surrounding Mohbad’s passing.

Even more disconcerting was the observation according to eye witnesses that Mohbad’s body still appeared remarkably fresh, considering the 8 days that had passed since his burial.

The presence of reported bl ood in Mohbad’s coffin have led to wild speculations. Some have begun to wonder whether the singer may not have been fully deceased at the time of his burial. More than ever, netizens agree that a full autopsy needs to be done.