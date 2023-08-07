There is frustration in PF among MPs… many would have crossed had it not been for the constitution- PF MP

There is frustration in PF among MPs, says Mumba … many would have crossed had it not been for the constitution

Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba says there is a lot of frustration among PF members of parliament, such that many would haved crossed the floor had it not been for Constitutional impediments.

And Mumba said he hopes former president Edgar Lungu will be firm over his decision that he will not run for presidency again but instead supporter a younger person to lead the PF.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mumba said that the “seemingly popularity and stability of the PF depends on the Patriotic Front members of parliament,” who have providing checks and balances to the ruling party.

“There are a lot of frustrations among PF members of parliament. It is only that the Constitution states that if an MP who causes a by-election cannot participate in that particular by-election. Otherwise most of them would have crossed the floor. They should even be proud that we are providing effective checks and balances on the floor of the House,” Mumba said.

And Mumba said the Patriotic Front needs a leader who is a vision carrier and not carriers of a failed project, like party vice-president Given Lubinda, former secretary general Davies Mwila, chairperson Davies Chama and head of media in the central committee Raphael… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-frustration-in-pf-among-mps-says-mumba-many-would-have-crossed-had-it-not-been-for-the-constitution/