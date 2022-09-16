THERE IS MORE HOPE FOR PF TO RETURN POWER IN 2026 SAYS LUBINDA!

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Patriotic Front President Given Lubinda says there is more hope for his party to retain power in 2026.

And Mr. Given Lubinda says Luangwa has shown the country that the Patriotic Front is still popular and most loved by people.

Speaking to this journalist after a PF candidate Lawrence Shaba was declared winner for the Luangwa Mayoral by election, Mr. Lubinda stated that, PF is going bouncing back in power in 2026 because it is the most organised party.

He says PF took care of its people at all levels and so, they have remained loyal to the Party

Mr. Lubinda has also assured that his party will take care of cadres from the UPND who are sidelined and not doing anything.

“Banyala ku Luangwa! This is the same message that I will tell you in 2026 because the Patriotic Front remains popular and a party of choice. You will see Bally [Hakainde Hichilema] trying to stop Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji to contest the Parliamentary by elections. They are scared of being beaten” he said

“As PF, we are still popular and strong on the ground. Our people have remained loyal to the party and we are sure, that in 2026, it will be a walk over to return power. The UPND is losing Elections to a party that still has no President. I’m just a caretaker ” he said.