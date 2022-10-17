There is need to suggest to LAZ that active partisan lawyers must not practice until they stop active politics- Mcdonald Chipenzi

LAW, LAWYERS AND ACTIVE POLITICS IN COURT

Lawyers are the only people coming from sector where involvement in active partisan politics is accepted without losing your practice or forced to go on leave until your partisan politics are over.

It is the only sector where ACTIVE members of the law fraternity can be MPs or get adopted and failed to win an election but still pretend that they argue a case without partisan interests.

There is need to suggest to LAZ that active partisan lawyers must not practice until they stop active politics because some of these endless confusions in the lawfare in country could be due to non differentials on politics and LAW.

You cant have a lawyer who is a MCC or Committee member of a political party standing in court to argue about law or constitution devoid of politics.

It will all be POLITICS than law hence dragging politics in court and law.

No wonder all political cases are being represented by individuals who, either failed in an ELECTION or is a member of the committee of a political party.

We need to depoliticise the courts by asking active partisan politician lawyers to concentrate on politicking with fellow politicians.

Kindly join me in this call.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi