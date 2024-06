THERE IS NO ALTERNATIVE TO DEBT RESTRUCTURING – PROF NDULO

By Philip Chisalu

UNZA economics lecturer Professor Manenga Ndulo says there is no alternative to addressing Zambia’s debt burden besides the restructuring route that the country has taken.

Recently, Professor Clive Chirwa said that the restructuring of Zambia’s US$18 billion debt was dirty and retrogressive.

The UK based engineer argued that there was no need

(Read more @ Diggers.News)