THERE IS NO BAD BLOOD BETWEEN THE UPND AND THE CATHOLIC CHURCH



By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

We, as the ruling UPND party, respect the role of the Catholic Church in working with, working for and representing the poor and the most venerable in the nation and society of Zambia.

As the UPND, we have always worked with the Catholic Church, even when at times some of the Catholic clergy go about their role without decorum and sometimes get their judgements and speech clouded by their personal positions on various matters.

Much as the opposition, propangadists like Emmanuel Mwamba, want to paint bad blood between the church and the UPND, there is no such rift. In fact, events now and those coming will demonstrate that cosy relationship between the two organisations.