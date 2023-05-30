GASSING END RESULTS: GASSER SAKAMANA! ACCORDING TO THE ZAMBIAN LAWS PASSED BY PF IN 2018

By Koswe Editors

Here is what the Zambian Laws say about GASSING which PF committed and just starting to pay for the same.

Remember that these criminals made Zambians have sleepless nights. During the day, they would gas children at schools and even bars.

The Zambian Laws say: A person who possesses an article for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation, or instigation of an act of terrorism or proliferation commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to

imprisonment for life. There is no bail. No bond.

NB: In 2018 PF passed a law on gassing and terrorism whose aim was to slap Hakainde Hichilema and all well meaning Zambians with life imprisonment come 2020 or 2021. This was their plan B, in an event that they had not managed to eliminate Hichilema when they slapped him with fake treason.

30th May, 2023 – Police in Lusaka have Jointly charged and arrested Dr. Christopher Zumani Zimba aged 43 of farm number 100 in Chongwe, Given Phiri aged 37 of unknown house number in Misisi Compound, Marlone Banda aged 36 of Plot number 811 in 12 miles area and Portipher Gwai aged 44 of Plot number 194/17 Mutendere Compound in Lusaka for the offence of being in Possession of Articles for terrorism or proliferation purposes Contrary to Section 25 of the Anti- terrorism Act number 6 of 2018 as read with Section 2 of the Amended Anti–terrorism Act number 6 of 2023.

It is alleged that the accused Jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did possess offensive articles namely Deep 600 and Halothane and others with intent to endanger life.

The incident occurred in February, 2020 in Petauke District, in Eastern Province of the Republic of Zambia.

The accused are currently detained in Police Custody and will appear in Court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON