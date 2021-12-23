Jackson Silavwe writes;
There is no Constitutional provision that compels the former President to ‘surrender’ his immunity.
The Law is very clear, the sitting President must go before Parliament and make that request with specific charges which can never be altered once Parliament ‘nodes’ in favour of removal.
The current Constitution places a very high premium on the removal of the former presidents immunity.
SJ. Golden Party President
I think there is some miscommunication here. The issue is not to compel. The man said come for me. So it is logical he willingly surrenders immunity. Does the law proscribe willngly surrendering immunity? That is what is what you should address. Do not create new debates.