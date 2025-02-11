THERE IS NO INTEGRITY TO BE ATTRIBUTED TO ECZ POST PETAUKE BY ELECTION – NAKACINDA



Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has charged that there is no ounce of professionalism, fairness and Integrity that should be attributed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia post Petauke by election.



Speaking when he featured on The Hot Seat Radio Programme on Hot Fm, Hon. Nakacinda has insisted that for as long as Mwangala Zaloumis, McDonald Chipenzi and other UPND cadres remain at the helm of the institution, ECZ will never be independent.



He says that it is totally naive of any opposition political party to insinuate that the Electorate Commission of Zambia has conducted itself professionally or even democratically in the recent past.



Hon. Nakacinda says that the electoral commission of zambia connived with the embattled ruling party UPND to rig both the Kawambwa and Pambashe Constituency by elections with impunity.



“ Even in Petauke the UPND working in partnership with the ECZ tried but failed to rig the elections because the people of Petauke vowed to not allow them to do so, they were busy registering Katete, Sinda, Chipata and Nyimba residents to vote in the petauke by election overnight, Hon Nakacinda said.



Hon Nakacinda has since reiterated that the Tonse Alliance is a grand movement for good governance and leadership that has been widely accepted by Zambians who have demonstrated how much they wish to join hands to foster not only change of government but also good leadership.



He says that the Tonse Alliance is a movement of brave and like minded zambains who have decided to march together in unity in order to liberate Zambians from the shackles of Hakainde Hichilema’s bad leadership.



Hon Nakacinda has since laughed off as senseless, embattled Chief government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s utterances suggesting that the Tonse Alliance should shift from President Edgar Lungu to another candidate for 2026.



Hon. Nakacinda says that it’s no business of UPND and Cornelius Mweetwa who bares the Tonse Presidential Electoral flag in 2026.