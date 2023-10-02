There is no justification for high mealie meal prices – Musokotwane

Finance minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says government will engage millers over escalating mealie meal prices as citizens have been hit hard by the rise in the mealie meal prices.

During the presentation of the 2024 budget whose theme is, “Unlocking Economic Potential,” the minister said government will come to an understanding with millers for them to reduce the cost of mealie meal through stocks held by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

“For millers using the Food Reserve Agency maize, there is no justification whatsoever for their mealie meal to be as high as what we see sometimes. Finally Food Reserve Agency will be releasing stocks of maize for community purchases so that citizens can have a choice of milling their maize using cheap methods like hammer mills,” Dr. Musokotwane said… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-no-justification-for-high-mealie-meal-prices-musokotwane/