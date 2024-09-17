There is no law that allows for a president to rule for 8 or 9 years in Zambia without holding an Election- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

There is no law that allows for a president to rule for 8 or 9 years in Zambia without holding an Election.

By Lusaka Lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila

Hon Cornelius Mweetwa MP must stop misleading Zambians on the pretext of defending his Boss’s careless unfounded talk on constitutional lacunae.

This government has clearly lost focus on anything and everything, they would do well to try and deliver on their promises to ensure we have amongst other things;

A stable economy

-A stable currency

A stable supply of electricity

lower cost of living

lower prices for petroleum products

lower cost of mielie meal

conducive mining environment for small scale miners

conducive mining environments for artisanal miners

conducive environment for learners in schools

stable supply of medicines in hospitals

and a more stable moral society. Et’al

We have a good constitution which only requires anyone aggrieved to challenge provisions they feel have got lacunae in the Constitutional Court.

If Hakainde Hichilema and his cronies feel that our Constitution has got lacunae, the best thing a responsible hegemonist would do is to subject such a provision before a competent court for interpretation rather than alarming Zambians.

Let’s respect the law, Zambia is a Democratic country and, we the people have given ourselves a Constitution which must be respected by those we elect into political office.

lets_respect_the_law