‘There is no foreign military base on Zambian soil and there will never be’

President HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is and will be no other military base in Zambia other than the already existing Zambia Military Bases.

And President Hichilema has asked the media to regulate themselves in a professional, accurate and balanced manner.

Speaking when he graced the National Media Conference in Lusaka today, President Hichilema also asked government to always ensure that the private media is included on his trips with their logistics taken care off by the government.

He said there is no military base that is being set up in Zambia other than the already existing ones.

“Now the security threat is serious globally and governments share intelligence. They share better ways of keeping the world stable. There is no Military Base here other than Zambian Military Bases. Our soldiers train in Russia, they train in China, India, Kenya, they train in Botswana. Botswana soldiers train here, and vise versa,” President Hichilema said.

The President said Zambia has been in security partnerships from time immemorial.

He further urged the media to regulate themselves in a professional manner.

“Regulate yourselves. We will not regulate you. But be professional and responsible. Report facts, and be balanced,” said President Hichilema.

(Mwebantu)