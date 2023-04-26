THERE IS NO PRESIDENT MORE INTELLIGENT THAN M’MEMBE – PAUL MOONGA

THERE IS NO PRESIDENT MORE INTELLIGENT THAN M’MEMBE, SAYS MOONGA

Paul Moonga says there is no president in Africa, both incumbents and opposition, who is more educated as his Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr Fred M’membe.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said he was impressed with the rapid growth of SP under Dr M’membe, where the party is now posting first and second in the by-elections held.

He dismissed PF member Bowman Lusambo’s assertion that the UPND were stealing votes and allocating some to SP to give an impression that the PF was dead, saying he would personally not want to attack the PF as a fellow opposition party but wondered what kind of thinking “my nephew” Lusambo was exposing.

He said the PF simply needed to put their house in order as the party was strong but had no leader, while the SP had “a very intelligent M’membe.”

“Very intelligent young man. Fred M’membe is a full bouquet. He’s the most… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-no-president-more-intelligent-than-mmembe-says-moonga/