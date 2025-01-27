There is no proven geological information that there is sugilite in Luapula Province- Mining Association

Sugilite presence in Luapula unproven – Mining Association

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Emeralds and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia president Victor Kalesha says there is no proven geological information that there is sugilite in Luapula Province.

In 2023, President Hakainde Hichilema fired then Luapula Province Minister Derrick Chilundika for his alleged involvement in the illegal mining of sugilite in Chembe District.

Then last week, the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development revealed that the Muombe site in Luapula, once believed to hold significant deposits of sugilite, was now depleted of the mineral.

According to Ministry director of geological survey Gerald Mwila, reports of sugilite presence at the site in 2021 prompted a thorough investigation by the Ministry, which found none.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Kalesha said there had been efforts to try to prove the existence of sugilite in the province but nothing yet had been