PF Is A Tribal Party:
There is no such things as ‘One Zambia one nation’ in PF.
If you ask Given Lubinda why he has pulled out, he will say he has always been sidelined in PF. Even if he doesn’t say it, it has always been evident.
The likes of Edify former PF Southern Province, Hapunda, Paul Moonga, etc only stayed in PF because they were too corrupt to leave a corrupt political party where they became rich through corruption.
It is obvious Greyford Monde is not going anywhere, he will either lose or withdraw from the contest, just like Given Lubinda.
Take a look at the pattern of 8 presidential contestants for the forth coming choosing of a party leader and the Secretary General:
1. Emmanuel Mwamba
2. Chishimba Kambwili
3. Chitalu Chilufya
4. Brian Mundubile.
5. Mutotwe Kafwaya.
6. Miles Sampa.
7. Greyford Monde.
8. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).
SG: Nickson Chilangwa
1. Bemba
2. Bemba
3. Bemba
4. Bemba
5. Bemba
6. Ngoni
7. Bemba
8. Lozi
PF preaches against tribalism and the evils found in tribal or regional politics, but it is the most tribal and regional political party.
Party of Bembas for the Bembas.
Political parties speak the opposite of who they are and what they practice. PF has always been a tribal party from onset. The few dotted members from other tribes are attracted to the rotteness of the party. Just to eat crumbs with the corrupt minds.
Honestly i don’t know why some shallow Tonga people keep throwing tribalism tag on Bemba people.
People that live in glass houses should never throw stones.
The ka small god in UPND has never been challenged in 22 years he has been leader.
At least the PF thieves are democratic in their process to select their next chief thief.