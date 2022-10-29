PF Is A Tribal Party:

There is no such things as ‘One Zambia one nation’ in PF.

If you ask Given Lubinda why he has pulled out, he will say he has always been sidelined in PF. Even if he doesn’t say it, it has always been evident.

The likes of Edify former PF Southern Province, Hapunda, Paul Moonga, etc only stayed in PF because they were too corrupt to leave a corrupt political party where they became rich through corruption.

It is obvious Greyford Monde is not going anywhere, he will either lose or withdraw from the contest, just like Given Lubinda.

Take a look at the pattern of 8 presidential contestants for the forth coming choosing of a party leader and the Secretary General:

1. Emmanuel Mwamba

2. Chishimba Kambwili

3. Chitalu Chilufya

4. Brian Mundubile.

5. Mutotwe Kafwaya.

6. Miles Sampa.

7. Greyford Monde.

8. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

SG: Nickson Chilangwa

1. Bemba

2. Bemba

3. Bemba

4. Bemba

5. Bemba

6. Ngoni

7. Bemba

8. Lozi

PF preaches against tribalism and the evils found in tribal or regional politics, but it is the most tribal and regional political party.

