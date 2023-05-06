There Is Nothing Special About Edgar Lungu That He Can’t Be Searched – Major Ben Phiri

THERE IS NOTHING SPECIAL ABOUT EDGAR THAT HE CAN’T BE SEARCHED – PHIRI

There is nothing special about Edgar Lungu that he cannot be searched, says Major Ben Phiri.

Major Phiri, who is also former Luapula Province permanent secretary and now operates in the office of the UPND secretary general, has charged that Edgar Lungu can be searched when circumstances demand so.

“I am very surprised that the PF big wigs are seemingly perplexed at the reported on going searching process at the house where Edgar Lungu resides.



Have the PF already forgotten pamene apa how a horde of armed para military officers raided then opposition leader and current Zambian elected Head of State Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in the wee hours of the night and hurled tear gas canisters in the house resulting in our mother the First Lady Mrs Mutinta Hichilema, fainting? Edgar Lungu’s administration did this fully aware that HH was innocent after all,” Major Phiri stated. “There is nothing special about Edgar Lungu that he can not be searched when circumstances demand so. Lungu may enjoy immunity (for now) but that’s against prosecution not against being searched. Let the search proceed unhindered and if it emerges th at he has a case to answer, we shall speedily convene parliament to inter alia, remove his immunity.”

He explained that Lungu will not… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-nothing-special-about-edgar-that-he-cant-be-searched-phiri/