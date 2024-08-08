THERE IS NOTHING WRONG IN GIVING SMALL GIFTS TO FAMILY MEMBERS, EDGAR LUNGU TELLS PF MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS
Former President Edgar Lungu yesterday announced that he will definitely be on the PF Presidential ballot paper come 2026 and will win elections because the people of Zambia miss him.
And Mr. Lungu who’s wife and children have all been saying they amassed their wealthy as gifts from their father, told a handful of PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons that there was nothing wrong in giving ‘small gifts’ to family members.
“Even at your level, don’t you gift sweets, biscuits and other small items to your family members? What is corruption about that. If some of you don’t love your families, lwenu?”, Mr. Lungu told the audience who burst into laughter.
Mr. Lungu bragged that he was not a thief, but a generous person who liked sharing. He said even drunkards are ever sharing beers.
And Mr. Lungu insisted that only God can stop him from being on the PF Presidential ballot paper come 2026 and will definitely bounce back in power.
“Ignore Miles Sampa and the perceived ongoing wrangles in the PF. I am the legitimate PF Presidential candidate in 2026 and will be backed by colleagues in the UKA grouping,” Lungu told the Mayors and Council Chairpersons as he urged them to go and mobilise the PF Party.
THERE IS NOTHING WRONG IN GIVING SMALL GIFTS TO FAMILY MEMBERS, EDGAR LUNGU TELLS PF MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS
THERE IS NOTHING WRONG IN GIVING SMALL GIFTS TO FAMILY MEMBERS, EDGAR LUNGU TELLS PF MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS
Ala uyu muntu ciwelewele cacine. So he’s UKA presidential candidate, unregistered party. This clearly shows that he’s the one organising UKA programs
Ba Lungu icifukushi cikamipaya
So K90 million, 64 vehicles and a number of houses, farms to three children a small gifts. Yets before becoming a president he could only afford kachasu ??????
The man insults our intelligence. He thinks we as so foolish to accept that thats a rational explaination?
Not even HH has gifted his children that kind of money. The US$ 400,000 that he is said he gifted his wife. Why did she go back for it, f its small money?
Very disappointing comments from the former president, and idiots were smiling to hear very irresponsible statements from an elderly person
67 cars numerous farms trucks. Are those small gifts? At the expense of other people? Really sad to hear this.
Imagine. I tell you really this man is not normal at all, boosting for nothing
The man insults our intelligence. He thinks we as so foolish to accept that thats a rational explaination?
Not even HH has gifted his children that kind of money. The US$ 400,000 that he is said he gifted his wife. Why did she go back for it, f its small money?
Giving gifts to children is a normal thing to do but overdoing it with a lot of very expensive properties which may not be commensurate to the provider’s earnings is where there is a problem particularly if the transfer of deeds are not provided and tax records.Giving buiscates, sweets or ice blocks can not be equated to giving land motor vehicles,block of highrise flats,big poultry houses and many other things.You see certain justifications or simplyfiying serious issues just shows how some people have no national interest at ❤️ heart.They are just pre occupied with entering into State house as Presidents but not looking at the plight of all citizens.The idea of showing responsibility of having a good hand by just supporting the nuclear family and friends doesn’t make sense at all.