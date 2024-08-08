THERE IS NOTHING WRONG IN GIVING SMALL GIFTS TO FAMILY MEMBERS, EDGAR LUNGU TELLS PF MAYORS AND COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS



Former President Edgar Lungu yesterday announced that he will definitely be on the PF Presidential ballot paper come 2026 and will win elections because the people of Zambia miss him.



And Mr. Lungu who’s wife and children have all been saying they amassed their wealthy as gifts from their father, told a handful of PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons that there was nothing wrong in giving ‘small gifts’ to family members.



“Even at your level, don’t you gift sweets, biscuits and other small items to your family members? What is corruption about that. If some of you don’t love your families, lwenu?”, Mr. Lungu told the audience who burst into laughter.



Mr. Lungu bragged that he was not a thief, but a generous person who liked sharing. He said even drunkards are ever sharing beers.



And Mr. Lungu insisted that only God can stop him from being on the PF Presidential ballot paper come 2026 and will definitely bounce back in power.



“Ignore Miles Sampa and the perceived ongoing wrangles in the PF. I am the legitimate PF Presidential candidate in 2026 and will be backed by colleagues in the UKA grouping,” Lungu told the Mayors and Council Chairpersons as he urged them to go and mobilise the PF Party.