There is only one President, HH tells Ministers





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned his ministers against divulging of government’s privileged information and prioritising their personal interests over those of the people who put them in office.



“There is only one head of State. You cannot have an array of Presidents. There is only one President. Some people develop a knack to spread confidential issues. There should be self-censorship when you are in public and not to indulge.