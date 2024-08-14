THERE IS RAMPANT CDF ABUSE IN NDOLA -NDOLA MAYOR

THERE IS RAMPANT CDF ABUSE IN NDOLA – MAYOR

… CDF has been marred by nepotism, corruption and bias by UPND officials granting funds to members

By Chinoyi Chipulu

Ndola mayor Jones Kalyati says the distribution of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) in Ndola has been marred with nepotism, corruption, and bias in grant allocation.

And Kalyati said a UPND official forced through substandard desks.

In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Kalyati said President Hakainde Hichilema meant well went when he introduced CDF as he wanted to uplift the lives of the people but some people in the district were not benefiting from the funds.

Kalyati said President Hichilema wanted all Zambians to benefit from CDF funds but most UPND officials https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-rampant-cdf-abuse-in-ndola-mayor-cdf-has-been-marred-by-nepotism-corruption-and-bias-by-upnd-officials-granting-funds-to-members/