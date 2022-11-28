There Is Too Much Empty Talk By Mr Hichilema- Dr Fred M’membe

THERE IS TOO MUCH EMPTY TALK BY MR HICHILEMA

By Dr Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party



There’s too much empty talk by Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his league for one to really know where they stand and what they are up to. Agriculture is the major source of livelihood for the great majority of our people – 54.8% of our workforce is deployed in agriculture. As such, it cannot be run in such a cavalier way, premised on personal basis and patronage.



Mr Hichilema and his league are creating the premise for food insecurity next year. More prudence and efficiency was expected from this government.



There’s a need to broaden the fertiliser options beyond the use of Urea as a top dresser and D-Compound as the basal dresser. These are not the only good options available. There are other fertilisers that can be used as efficiently and effectively as these, or even better.



Again, to move forward and overcome the current inefficiencies, self-interest on the part of those leading government must disappear. They are not there to benefit themselves and their associates.