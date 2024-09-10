There shouldn’t be further reduction on 3-hr electricity supply – Zambia We Want

By Mubanga Mubanga and Jane Chanda

The opposition Zambia We Want (ZWW) has demanded for the immediate halt to further reduction of the three hour power supply schedule that the country is being subjected to by Zesco.

And Kanchibiya Constituency member of Parliament Sunday Chanda says Zambia’s poor households are being left behind in the country’s energy journey, and urgent action is needed to provide affordable solar energy solutions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, interim chairman information and publicity Muhabi Lungu demanded that Zesco should operationalise the Namibia and Tanzania transmission interconnector as they promised.

He stated that if this is done, power supply could immediately be scaled back to at least 12 hours.

“In the short term, we therefore demand for a comprehensive strategic plan from the government and ZESCO outlining steps being undertaken to resolve the problem. Government must itemize immediate, medium and long term solutions,” Lungu stated.

He stated that it was unacceptable that many areas were going up to 48 hours without power supply.

"An official provision of power supply for only three hours in a day is totally unacceptable. This tragic state of affairs is compounded by the fact that in many areas, and all too frequently, communities sometimes go without power supply for up to 48 hours," Lungu stated. "The absolute and grave negative impact on business, domestic consumers and the lives of ordinary Zambians is undeniable.